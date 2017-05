Fresno police seek Rite Aid thief who pepper-sprayed employee

Fresno police are searching for a woman who stole several items from the Rite Aid store at 2011 W. Shaw Ave., then pepper-sprayed the store employee who attempted to stop her and retrieve the merchandise. The woman is believed to be in her mid-30s, about 5' 5" tall and about 150 pounds with curly brown hair. She wears prescription glasses and has tattoos on her right arm. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Pat Mares at 559-621-2080 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.