You can’t smoke at Fresno State or Save Mart Center starting this fall

Much of the California Assembly's debate over raising the smoking age to 21 focused on how it compared with the drinking age. Raising the age to buy tobacco would not be unprecedented. New York City and Hawaii have all made the age 21 Alexei Koseff The Sacramento Bee