You can’t smoke at Fresno State or Save Mart Center starting this fall

Fresno State students returning to the campus this fall won’t be able to smoke (or vape) between classes.
All California State University campuses will become smoke-free and tobacco-free starting Sept. 1 to comply with a tobacco ban issued by Chancellor Timothy P. White.
At Fresno State, smoking will not only be banned on campus, but at campus-owned properties like the Save Mart Center and Bulldog Stadium, according to President Joseph I. Castro.
The ban includes traditional tobacco products like cigarettes, pipes and cigars as well as vapor devices like e-cigarettes. Smokeless tobacco and other products are also on the list.
The school previously restricted smoking to designated areas, but those locations will be removed by Sept. 1.
Comments