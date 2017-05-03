15 residents displaced in apartment fire in southeast Fresno

About 15 people were displaced Wednesday night after a fire quickly spread to three town homes at Torrey Ridge Apartments in southeast Fresno.
About 50 fire personal responded to the apartments on Clovis and Tulare avenues. By the time firefighters arrived, residents, including children, were out of the homes and unharmed, said Fresno Fire. America Red Cross is working to find the displaced tenants a place to say.
Officials believe the fire started on the exterior of one of the apartments and quickly spread to other units. Three town homes were directly damaged by the fire and a fourth nearby was also closed off to its tenants. It is unknown why the flames spread so quickly. A monetary value of the damage is yet to be determined.
The case remains under investigation.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
