Local

May 03, 2017 10:34 PM

15 residents displaced in apartment fire in southeast Fresno

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

abriseno@fresnobee.com

About 15 people were displaced Wednesday night after a fire quickly spread to three town homes at Torrey Ridge Apartments in southeast Fresno.

About 50 fire personal responded to the apartments on Clovis and Tulare avenues. By the time firefighters arrived, residents, including children, were out of the homes and unharmed, said Fresno Fire. America Red Cross is working to find the displaced tenants a place to say.

Officials believe the fire started on the exterior of one of the apartments and quickly spread to other units. Three town homes were directly damaged by the fire and a fourth nearby was also closed off to its tenants. It is unknown why the flames spread so quickly. A monetary value of the damage is yet to be determined.

The case remains under investigation.

Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Friends, family pay tribute to London Properties' co-founder Paula Conner

Friends, family pay tribute to London Properties' co-founder Paula Conner 1:18

Friends, family pay tribute to London Properties' co-founder Paula Conner
Hikers beware! It’s rattlesnake season 1:26

Hikers beware! It’s rattlesnake season
Suspect in downtown Fresno gunfire taken to ambulance 0:18

Suspect in downtown Fresno gunfire taken to ambulance

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos