Granville Home of Hope chooses winner and rallies up $500,000 for non-profits

Lisa Groat was hand picked as the 12th annual Granville Home of Hope winner Wednesday afternoon.
The four-bedroom, three-bath, two-car garage home is located in the 6000 block of East Homan Avenue, near Princeton and Shields avenues.
When officials called Groat to give her the good news, she explained that she was in the hospital.
No other information was provided.
Nine local non-profits will benefit from the raffle, which raise $500,000. Spokeswoman Veronique Werz said this is the most amount raised since the start of the fundraiser in 2006.
Community Food Bank, Poverello House, Hinds Hospice, Assistance League Renaissance Scholars, of Fresno State, Foundations of Clovis and Sanger Schools, Fresno Police Chaplaincy and EPU Children’s Center together sold 5,000 tickets at $100 each. The organizations will be distributed the amount of money they individually raised.
A 2017 Lexus RX 350 was also raffled off last Wednesday. Although the winner, Maddison McLemore of Clovis, was not present, her father was there to claim the prize May 3. Steven Fogg, father of McLemore and member of the Clovis Unified School Board, said he bought the ticket for his daughter but didn’t expect it to be a winning ticket.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
