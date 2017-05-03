Son told mom ‘love you too.’ Hours later, he died in Highway 168 crash

The mothers of the two men who died in a car crash on Highway 168 shared their heartache and some final memories on social media Wednesday.
Aaron Beasley, 19, and Austin Wagenleitner, 20, died in a single-vehicle crash about 40 miles east of Fresno – their pickup truck having tumbled down an embankment in the foothills.
“We are living every parents’ worst nightmare,” wrote Candice Wagenleitner on her Facebook wall.
Sarah Young Beasley also on her Facebook account recalled morning routines with her son.
Making coffee. Him pouring “too much creamer.” Their drive to work.
She specifically mentioned a final exchange Monday night, with him saying: “Love you too.”
Hours later, Aaron Beasley was involved in a car crash on the four-lane section of the highway between Auberry and Shaver Lake with Wagenleitner and a third man, Jason Kirby. All three from Clovis.
Kirby, 24,was found around 11 a.m. Tuesday, more than 12 hours after the crash Monday night.
“Our lives will never be the same without Aaron by our side,” Sarah Young Beasley wrote.
Sarah Young Beasley declined an interview but provided a statement by the family.
“Aaron was full of life, smiles, laughter, kindness and love. His heart was felt by everyone he spent time with. He loved his family, friends and the great outdoors. His loving heart, contagious smile and big blue eyes will be missed by all.
“Thank you for all of the prayers, love and support shown to us during this difficult time. The Beasley Family”
Candice Wagenleitner, who could not be reached for comment, wrote that the vehicle belonged to her son and shared a Fresno Bee story that included a picture of the truck on its side and the hood smashed in.
“This is what was left of my sweet boy’s truck,” Wagenleitner said. “It’s still so hard to believe.”
The mothers’ postings prompted hundreds of reactions and responses on social media from family and friends, with many offering condolences.
Both men in their youth attended Clovis Unified School District schools.
CUSD spokeswoman Kelly Avants said Beasley last went to Buchanan High in 2013 and Wagenleitner last attended Clovis North in 2012.
Tammy Kerr, a co-worker with Beasley at J&S Pools in Clovis, described Aaron as a hard worker who was courteous to customers and always prompt to arrive to work.
When he didn’t show up for work Tuesday morning, “and people couldn’t get a hold of him, and he wasn’t answering their calls or their texts, ” Kerr said, “something seemed wrong because it wasn’t like him to do that.”
Cause of the accident remains to be determined.
Bryant-Jon Anteola: (559) 441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
