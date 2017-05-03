Realtor Paula Conner was known for kindness, work ethic and desire to avoid the limelight

1:26 Hikers beware! It’s rattlesnake season Pause

1:45 What is bacterial meningitis?

0:58 One vehicle accident on 168 leaves two dead

0:49 Adding 'In God We Trust' at Fresno City Hall

1:02 Wife of sailor on USS Vinson says 'some days are easier than other days'

3:00 This year, the waterfalls of Yosemite are a special treat

0:46 Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

2:08 Mother: 'My daughter was in the woods found 500 feet from that accident 3 days later'