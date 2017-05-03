What do you think Fresno’s parks need? The city wants to know

Fresno wants to know what you think the city’s parks need for the future.
The city is hosting a series of community workshops to give residents a chance to sound off on what they think should be in the updated parks master plan that will guide the growth and management of Fresno’s park system.
Workshops are scheduled in each City Council district from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., starting May 10. Here’s the schedule:
District 1, May 15, at Big Red Church, 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd.
District 2, May 10, William Saroyan Elementary Multi-Purpose Room, 5650 W. Escalon Ave.
District 3, May 24, Frank H Ball Gym, 760 Mayor Ave.
District 4, May 23, Wesley Church Sanctuary, 1343 E. Barstow Ave.
District 5, May 16, Mosqueda Community Center, 4670 E. Butler Ave.
District 6, May 17, Clovis West High School, 1070 Teague Ave.
District 7, May 22, Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St.
For more information or to RSVP for one of the events, call (559) 621-2900 or email parksplan@fresno.gov.
