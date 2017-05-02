Should ‘In God We Trust’ be displayed at City Hall? Fresno councilman says yes

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:49 Adding 'In God We Trust' at Fresno City Hall Pause 0:58 One vehicle accident on 168 leaves two dead 0:16 Firefighter resuscitates cat rescued from apartment blaze 0:50 Meet Fresno's newest police officers, cadets and support staff 1:44 Fresno May Day protesters march in support of immigrant rights 1:51 Activists offer advice for undocumented immigrants 1:08 Fresno State student wears hijab for the first time 2:04 Marijuana operation found in burning Fresno house 1:27 Central Valley Honor Flight veterans John Arambel and Ervin Toews reminisce 0:36 Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Fresno City Councilman Garry Bredefeld discusses why he wants to add the motto "In God We Trust" to the front wall in the City Council's auditorium. Video by Fresno Bee reporter Tim Sheehan. tsheehan@fresnobee.com