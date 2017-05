A three-alarm fire at a southeast Fresno apartment complex was knocked down quickly by firefighters Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out just before 9 a.m. at a complex in the 500 block of Winery Ave.

There did not appear to be any serious injuries, although first reports at the blaze were that there were occupants trapped in one of the units, according to a fire department spokesman.

One person could be seen receiving treatment at the scene.