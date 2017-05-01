Local

Buchanan High senior earns one of 25 National Honor Society scholarships

By Chueyee Yang

cyang@fresnobee.com

Buchanan High School student Alexander Ewing has been named of 25 national finalists for the National Honor Society Scholarship program.

The senior was chosen from 9,000 applicants and will receive a $4,500 scholarship. Finalists are selected based on their leadership skills, participation in service organizations and clubs, and their academic record.

Ewing has served as the treasurer for the National Honor Society at Buchanan while acquiring over 1,400 volunteer hours. He is also a member of the International Key Club, FIRST Robotics and the Fresno County Youth Court Program.

He plans to attend the Smittcamp Family Honors College at Fresno State this fall, majoring in molecular biology and mechanical engineering.

Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15

