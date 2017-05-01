Free eye exams for Orange Cove residents

Free eye exams for adults and children will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 12 at the Orange Cove City Hall, 633 Sixth St.
The exams will be provided in a mobile optometry office that includes a complete dispensary with popular eyeglass brands. The clinic has a finishing lab so that residents can get frames and lenses the same day.
Patients eligible for the free care are those with family incomes that are up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level, people who have not had eye care through a VSP program in the past year, and people without eye insurance.
The care is made possible by VSP Global, which has joined with Assembly Member Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno, to offer the Orange Cove clinic. Through Eyes of Hope initiatives, VSP partners with network doctors to bring eye care where it is needed most.
