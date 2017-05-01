Local

May 01, 2017 4:03 PM

Hundreds join May Day march through Fresno toward Courthouse Park rally

By Rory Appleton

rappleton@fresnobee.com

A May Day march through Fresno Monday drew more than 200 people waving flags and chanting as they moved along Ventura Avenue toward downtown’s Courthouse Park, where a rally is planned for 5 p.m.

The multi-generational throng of marchers were waving American, Mexican and United Farm Worker flags as they moved down Ventura. Traffic officers with the Fresno Police Department were visible along the route.

The march was organized by the Central Valley Committee for Immigrants Rights to protest the Trump Administration’s targeting of immigrants for deportation. Other groups were

Organizers said the Courthouse Park rally was expected to touch on worker rights, health care and immigrant rights, and feature speakers and music.

This story will be updated.

