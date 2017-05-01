Local

May 01, 2017 10:19 AM

8 displaced by electrical fire at Visalia apartment

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

An apartment fire caused by an electrical problem in a meter box displaced eight people Sunday afternoon in Visalia .

About 13 firefighters responded to a two-story apartment at 1124 South Shady Street, near Tulare Avenue and Mooney Boulevard, around 1:55 p.m.,

Smoke was coming from the first floor of the unit when firefighters arrived. They later discovered six meters from an electrical meter box caught on fire.

Flames spread from the wall to the ceiling of the attached apartment. Because the electrical meters were live, firefighters had to wait for utility to workers to shut power before the fire could be fully extinguished.

Power was cut to five apartments and left eight tenants were displaced. The American Red Cross will lend a hand to those people.

No one was hurt. The fire caused about $65,000 in damage to the building.

