April 30, 2017 6:08 PM

Mendota fire burns about three acres, damages home

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

abriseno@fresnobee.com

A fire in Mendota on Sunday afternoon damaged about three acres of land, a home and several smaller buildings.

Fresno County Firefighters responded to what started as a grass fire near Whitesbridge and San Mateo avenues around 4:10 p.m. Although the fire damaged a home, it is unknown if the tenants will be displaced yet, said Capt. David Martin.

Fire crews were still battling the fire around 5:45 p.m. after the fire spread to large tires near the area.

No other information was immediately available.

Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno

