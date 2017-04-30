Mendota fire burns about three acres, damages home

A fire in Mendota on Sunday afternoon damaged about three acres of land, a home and several smaller buildings.
Fresno County Firefighters responded to what started as a grass fire near Whitesbridge and San Mateo avenues around 4:10 p.m. Although the fire damaged a home, it is unknown if the tenants will be displaced yet, said Capt. David Martin.
Fire crews were still battling the fire around 5:45 p.m. after the fire spread to large tires near the area.
No other information was immediately available.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
