Hit-and-run driver strikes L.A. motorist on I-5, killing her

A 29-year-old Los Angeles woman was killed Saturday in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 5 near Coalinga.
The California Highway Patrol said the woman was driving a 2011 Toyota north on Interstate 5, just south of Utica Avenue, when a vehicle struck the passenger side of her car.
The CHP said neither the driver nor the vehicle has been identified because he or she sped off following the crash, but the vehicle was described as a red or maroon sedan.
When the unidentified driver hit the woman’s car, the CHP said the woman’s Toyota went into the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 and collided with a vehicle carrying five people.
Jesus Manzo, 50, was driving the other vehicle, a 2008 Toyota, south on Interstate 5 and suffered minor injuries. He and his passengers were taken to nearby hospitals for injuries.
The woman died at Community Regional Medical Center after she was airlifted there. The accident was reported shortly before 8 a.m.
Anyone with information on the identity of the driver who left the scene is asked to call the Coalinga CHP office at 559-935-2093.
