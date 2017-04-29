Thousands line Old Town Clovis streets for 103rd Clovis Rodeo Parade

Thousands lined the streets of Old Town Clovis on Saturday morning for the 103rd Clovis Rodeo Parade.
More than 150 entries in 27 categories wound along the 2.5-mile route.
Julian Mundarain, left, blows his horn seated next to his mother Toni Mundarain, right, along Pollasky Avenue in Old Town Clovis during the 103rd Clovis Rodeo Parade held Saturday, April 29, 2017 in Clovis, Calif. Thousands lined the streets along the 2.5-mile route.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
A spectator is urged to stand next to a clown in a miniaturized car for a photograph during the 103rd Clovis Rodeo Parade held Saturday, April 29, 2017 in Clovis, Calif. Thousands lined the streets along the 2.5-mile route.
Spectators watch the 103rd Clovis Rodeo Parade in Old Town Clovis Saturday, April 29, 2017 in Clovis, Calif. Thousands lined the streets along the 2.5-mile route.
A stagecoach is driven down Pollasky Avenue in Old Town Clovis during the 103rd Clovis Rodeo Parade held Saturday, April 29, 2017 in Clovis, Calif. Thousands lined the streets along the 2.5-mile route
