April 29, 2017 3:10 PM

Thousands line Old Town Clovis streets for 103rd Clovis Rodeo Parade

Fresno Bee Staff

Thousands lined the streets of Old Town Clovis on Saturday morning for the 103rd Clovis Rodeo Parade.

More than 150 entries in 27 categories wound along the 2.5-mile route.

