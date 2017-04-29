2 hurt, 1 airlifted after head-on crash on Madera County highway

Two people were rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, one by helicopter, following a head-on collision on Highway 145 east of Highway 41 Saturday afternoon.
A California Highway Patrol spokesman said a gray Mazda 3 and and a tan GMC pickup slammed into one another when one of the drivers crossed into the oncoming lane. Both drivers were extracted from their vehicles by Madera County firefighters. The pickup driver was airlifted.
The CHP is determining which driver caused the crash. No other information was immediately available.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
