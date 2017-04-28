Kings County man first person this year with West Nile in California

A Kings County man is the first person in California to be infected with West Nile virus this year.
County health officials said Friday tests completed at the state laboratory on April 26 confirmed the infection.
The Health Department did not identify the man, for confidentiality reasons, but said he was middle-aged and that he had not been hospitalized.
Most people who are infected with the virus have no symptoms or mild, flu-like complaints, but in less than 1 percent of those infected the virus causes serious neurological problems and can be fatal. People 50 years of age and older and people with diabetes or high blood pressure have a higher chance of getting sick and are more likely to develop complications.
West Nile affects hundreds of people in California every year. Since Kings County’s first human case in 2005, there have been a total of 66 cases in the county, including four deaths. In 2016, eight people in Kings County were infected. Statewide in 2016 there were 442 cases and 19 deaths. Fresno County had 15 cases, Madera had six and Tulare County 10, including one death.
This year, the wet winter has health officials in the central San Joaquin Valley on alert for West Nile and Zika, two viruses that are spread by mosquitoes. Zika can cause severe birth defects and neurological complications in adults.
It’s a perfect combination of a lot of water and warm weather.
Dr. Milton Teske, Kings County health officer
“We are anticipating a significant increase in the number of (West Nile) cases because of all the rain this year,” said Dr. Milton Teske, health officer for Kings County. “It’s a perfect combination of a lot of water and warm weather.”
Teske said people should eliminate any standing water around their homes, no matter how small. Zika-carrying mosquitoes, for example, need only about a tablespoon of water for laying and hatching eggs – where mosquitoes can breed. And people should protect themselves from mosquito bites by applying mosquito repellent or wearing longs sleeves and long pants. Window screens and doors should be in good repair.
Kings County residents can report mosquito problems to the Kings Mosquito Abatement District at 559-584-3326.
Barbara Anderson: 559-441-6310, @beehealthwriter
