An illness common on cruise ships is hitting schools and daycare centers

This short video explains what norovirus is, how it is spread, groups that are at high risk for severe disease and how you can protect yourself and loved ones from getting it. Seniors and young children are vulnerable. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)