Central Valley Honor Flight veterans John Arambel and Ervin Toews reminisce

Korean War veteran John Arambel, 87, of Los Banos and fellow Korean War Army veteran Ervin Toews of Dinuba reminisce at the Air Force Memorial in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, April 26, 2017. The pair realized after spending three days traveling together as part of the Central Valley Honor Flight that they were members of the same military unit – the SCARWAF or Special Category Army Reassigned with Air Force.