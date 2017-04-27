Foster Farms recalls chicken patties sold at some Costcos

Foster Farms is recalling thousands of packages of its Frozen Cooked Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat after reports that clear, flexible plastic could be found in the breaded chicken patties.
The Livingston-based company said there have been no reports of illness or injury so far during the voluntary recall.
The 5-pound resealable packages were produced in Farmerville, Louisiana, and shipped to some Costcos in California, Alaska, Arizona, Utah and Washington. About 3,297 cases of the product were distributed. No other retailers were involved.
The “best by” date on the package is Feb. 15, 2018, the company said. Customers are asked not to consume the patties, and are encouraged to return the product for a full refund if it falls within the recall.
The issue with the patties was discovered through consumer feedback to the company. The company said in a statement that food safety is its top priority.
For more information, consumers can contact the company’s consumer affair’s hotline, 800-338-8051.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
