Dust from windy conditions raises health concerns in Valley

A health alert is in effect Thursday until Friday for Fresno, Kings and the San Joaquin Valley air basin in Kern County after increased winds caused dust to blow at dangerous levels.
The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District said the dust particles blown by the winds can aggravate lung disease and trigger asthma attacks.
The district said the particles are very small and cannot be easily detected with the human eye, making it harder for older adults and children to see.
People who have heart or lung diseases are encouraged to follow their doctor’s advice in dealing with the particulate exposure.
Exposure to the particulate matter can worsen cases of bronchitis as well as increase the risk of Valley fever and other respiratory infections, the district said.
For more information on the health alert related to the air, visit www.valleyair.org or call the district at 559-309-3336.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments