Kings County boy, 3, dead after parents pull him from pool

A three-year-old boy died in the hospital Thursday after his parents pulled him out of the pool of their Kings County home.
The boy was found around 5 p.m. at the home on the 8000 block of Hanford-Armona Road, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office reported the boy’s parents and another child had been with him before they realized he was in the water. The boy, who typically played in the backyard, was rushed to Adventist Medical Center-Hanford, where he was later pronounced dead.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
