Visalia man guilty in beating death of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son

A Visalia man was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son, who prosecutors say was beaten unconscious and died 11 months later, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office said.
Trevor Jim Bishop, 34, was found guilty of second-degree murder and felony assault on a child causing death. The jury started deliberation Thursday and soon reached a verdict.
On March 21, 2013, Bishop, a Visalia resident, was taking care of his girlfriend’s children, Jimmy Horton and a female toddler, at a home in Visalia. The couple had been together four months, the District Attorney’s Office said.
The same day, Bishop took Jimmy to Kaweah Delta Urgent Care after allegedly finding him unconscious in his bedroom. Doctors transferred Jimmy to Kaweah Delta Medical Center and then Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.
The boy had severe bruising on his torso and genitals, never regained consciousness and remained in a vegetative state, the District Attorney’s Office said. His father tended to him until he died 11 months later.
The District Attorney’s Office said doctors testified Jimmy received blunt force trauma to the head and suffered an acute subdural hematoma and severe brain swelling.
Bishop faces 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced May 25.
The boy’s mother, Desie Montero Horton, 33, has been charged with child abuse and the special allegation of willful harm or injury causing death.
