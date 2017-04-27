Local

April 27, 2017 4:34 PM

Valley Children’s ramps on Highway 41 closed for repairs

Fresno Bee Staff

A pair of Highway 41 ramps that serve Valley Children’s Hospital will be closed Friday, April 28, for road maintenance, Caltrans reports.

The onramp and offramp for Children’s Boulevard on southbound Highway 41 will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Maintenance crews will be paving and slurry sealing during the closure.

Detours will be available.

Caltrans spokesman Cory Burkarth said southbound hospital traffic will probably want to get off the highway at Avenue 12 and come down Business 41 to get to the hospital. Traffic leaving the hospital and heading south on Highway 41 will have to drive to the end of Children’s Boulevard and make a U-turn to access a southbound onramp on the north side of Children’s boulevard.

