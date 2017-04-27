Bus rolls on top of Madera Unified mechanic, injuring him

A Madera Unified transportation employee was injured early Thursday morning when the school bus he was working on accidentally rolled over on top of him, Madera police said.
Sgt. Mark Trukki said the employee, whose name was not released, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment. Trukki said the accident happened about 6 a.m. in Madera Unified’s transportation yard. The employee was working on the bus when it somehow began to roll, Trukki said.
The employee’s co-workers pulled him out and called for help, Trukki said.
Madera Unified spokesman Babatunde Iloria said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with our employee and the family as we hope for a full recovery.”
