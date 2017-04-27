Footsteps art program for kids dealing with losses to host free day camp

Footsteps of Saint Agnes Medical Center, an art program for children and teens dealing with difficult losses, will host a free day camp for Valley kids June 24.
The event, Camp Sunshine, will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the hospital located near Herndon Avenue and First Street, inside the north wing Shehadey Pavilion. The camp is open to children between the ages of 5 and 18 who have experienced change due to death, divorce or abandonment.
Local art studio instructors from “Artist in Me” will help children create art pieces. Participants will also get to reflect in the outdoor labyrinth and meditate in the garden, play water balloon games and have other activities.
There will also be a grief support group for parents and caregivers.
For more information or to register by June 10, call 559-450-5608 or visit www.samc.com/footsteps.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
