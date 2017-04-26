Central Valley Honor Flight returns after delays and illness

Fresno Yosemite International Airport was packed Wednesday night with family and friends waiting anxiously for Central Valley Honor Flight members to arrive after a four-and-a-half hour delay.
The flight touched down in Fresno around 10:30 p.m., though it was scheduled to arrive around 6 p.m.
Five veterans and 10 others who took off on the flight to Washington D.C. to view the veterans memorial this week were unable to make it back to Fresno Wednesday. The veterans, including a pilot, developed an illness that caused fever, nausea and stomach issues. The airline refused to let them on the flight to avoid spreading the unknown illness.
Despite the wait, sounds of patriotic music filled the airport, along with balloons, banners and people who wore colors of the American flag. In the back of the crowd, Anita Hudson of Fresno awaited her father, Ishmael Solis, a Korean War Veteran, and her stepson. Hudson’s husband, who served as an escort for another Korean War Veteran, didn’t make it home Wednesday night, as he came down with symptoms Tuesday night.
Al Perry, a Central Valley Honor Flight member who has served as a trip leader in the honor flights 12 times spoke to the crowd during the hours-long wait.
“You will give them the welcome home they (the veterans) never got,” he said.
Shouts from people of Visalia, Squaw Valley, Livingstone and more bounced off the walls when, Paul Loeffler, Central Valley Honor Flight board member, asked the audience to shout where they are from.
“I can’t wait for him to get here,” said Elizabeth Dittrich of Clovis about her husband who served in the Air Force. Dittrich, who was waiting along the aisle where veterans would come through, held a glittering red and blue sign that welcomed her husband. She recalled previous years when her husband was serving in war.
“When he was overseas, I could tell you how many hours were left in a week. I could tell you how many days were left in his tour,” Dittrich said.
Loeffler invited the public to come back Thursday night to give the remaining five veterans an equally warm welcome. The veterans will arrive by an American Airlines flight from Dallas at 6:20 p.m.
