Police: Officers shoot, critically wound driver of stolen minivan who tried to back into them

Two Tulare County law officers shot and critically wounded a man who allegedly tried to back up into a Woodlake police car that was pursuing him Wednesday afternoon, Woodlake Police Chief Mike Marquez said.
Marquez said about 3 p.m., Tulare County sheriff’s deputies working another case saw a suspicious Dodge minivan in Woodlake. The deputies ran the plates and saw it was stolen in Porterville. The sheriff’s department reported it to Woodlake police.
A Woodlake officer in a Woodlake police car and an Exeter police officer with him responded. When they got there, a man in his early 20s got into the minivan and drove away. The two officers followed him, as did the sheriff’s vehicle.
The minivan turned onto Sequoia Street and headed east, then suddenly stopped. The two law enforcement cars surrounded him and officers got out with guns drawn, Marquez said.
The driver backed up his car in the direction of two officers, who moved out of the way and were not hurt. The minivan continued to back up and struck the Woodlake police car.
The Woodlake and Exeter officers then opened fire and hit the driver, he said.
“The officers feared for their safety and lives,” Marquez said.
The two officers tried to apprehend him before he got into the minivan but failed. The officers who opened fire each have about four years experience and will be placed on administrative leave, he said.
The suspect was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center and is in critical condition, police said. His name was not released.
Two preschools, Woodlake High and a continuation high school are on either side of Sequoia and were placed on lockdown.
Woodlake resident Leonard Hernandez said his wife Maria, a preschool teacher at Lulu Blair Kress preschool, heard eight to 10 shots fired around 3 p.m. on West Sequoia Street.
Although the incident happened in Woodlake, other law enforcement agencies are assisting, including the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department and Visalia police.
Visalia police are investigating the shooting at the request of Woodlake police.
