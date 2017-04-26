Local

April 26, 2017 5:42 PM

SS Motorsports to hold fundraiser for family of shooting victim Zackary Randalls

By BoNhia Lee

SS Motorsports, a Fresno car performance and repair shop, is holding a fundraiser for the family of Zackary Randalls, the Pacific Gas and Electric Co. employee who was killed April 18 during a shooting rampage just north of downtown Fresno.

Zack Randalls Memorial Dyno Day will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 4 at the shop, 2890 N. Larkin Ave., east of Fresno Yosemite International Airport. There will be food, drink and two dyno pulls for $40. In a pull, vehicles are strapped to dynamometer to measure its horsepower and torque.

