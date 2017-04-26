This rookie firefighter pulled a woman from her burning car. She finally got to thank him

2:09 Detectives seek suspect who stole copper wire from Central West High Pause

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

0:31 He proposes to her on Remembrance Day at Armenian Genocide Memorial

0:28 Mayor Lee Brand talks about extended service for busy FAX bus routes

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the nation's evolving laws on cannabis

1:09 Remembering Mark Gassett

0:43 At least 40 vehicles crash in dense fog on Highway 198

2:35 Organ donor's father: 'It hurt so much because we cared so much'

2:49 Historical Perspective: James Faber, Fresno’s first businessman and merchant