Rookie Fresno firefighter honored for pulling woman from flaming car

Off-duty firefighter Rene Gonzalez pulled an unconscious Brooklynn Banta from her burning car following a multi-car accident on Highway 180 near Highway 41 last Oct. 21.
Remembering Mark Gassett

Mark Gassett, who was shot and killed in last week’s rampage shooting near downtown Fresno, was remembered at his Celebration of Life service at New Covenant Community Church.

Marching for science in Fresno Saturday

An estimated 1,000 people marched from Earth Day Fresno activities at Radio Park to Blackstone Avenue Saturday calling attention to the importance of science in today's political climate.

March for Science at Yosemite National Park

People walk through Yosemite National Park during the March for Science in Yosemite, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Scientists and science supporters across the nation and the world are marching this Earth Day to support scientific research.

Wildfire app is available in time for summer

With summer around the corner, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has tool - the CalFire app - to alert you to nearby fires. The new tool puts a whole library of step-by-step checklists in the palm of the user’s hand. It allows homeowners to track their progress while creating Defensible Space, hardening their homes with fire-resistant construction, assembling an emergency supply kit and creating a family communication and evacuation plan. Users can sign up for customized alerts that will send a text or push notification to their device when CalFire is responding or assisting to a wildfire in their area.

