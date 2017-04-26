CHP reports fatal crash near Dos Palos

2:24 Rookie Fresno firefighter honored for pulling woman from flaming car Pause

2:09 Detectives seek suspect who stole copper wire from Central West High

2:45 Here's what it takes to fly Valley veterans to D.C.

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

0:31 He proposes to her on Remembrance Day at Armenian Genocide Memorial

0:43 At least 40 vehicles crash in dense fog on Highway 198

2:06 Dozens turn out for vigil, prayers for Fresno shooting victims at Catholic Charities

2:15 Derek, David Carr race teen in go-karts during Valley Children's visit

1:53 Fresno police release body-cam video of Dylan Noble shooting