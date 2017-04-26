CHP reports fatal crash near Dos Palos

A 28-year-old Dos Palos man was killed early Wednesday when two pickup trucks and a big rig collided near Dos Palos, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.
Two pickup trucks towing hay rakes were traveling in the right lane just west of San Juan Road on Highway 152 about 5:40 a.m., CHP Sgt. Darin Heredia said.
As the trucks, a 2005 Chevrolet followed by a 1995 Chevrolet, attempted to turn right into a field, the driver of a 2014 Volvo big rig behind them for unknown reasons was unable to stop and smashed into the back of the second pickup truck.
The 1995 Chevrolet then struck the lead pickup and hay rake, according to a news release.
The victim, who was in the 1995 Chevrolet, appeared to have not been wearing a seat belt, which may have contributed to his fatal injuries, Heredia said. The Merced County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Sean Blair.
“We do want to stress to people, please, wear your seat belts when you’re out driving around on the roads, just in case something bad happens,” Heredia said.
The driver of the 2005 Chevrolet, 59-year-old Duran Guardado from Firebaugh, suffered minor injuries, according to the release. He was transported by ambulance to Los Banos Memorial Hospital.
The driver of the big rig, 38-year-old Luis Ivan Llerenas from Fresno, was not injured and refused treatment, the release states.
The pickup trucks appeared to have proper hazard signage and working lights for towing equipment, Heredia said.
The investigation is ongoing. There were no arrests, and no citations were issued pending results of the investigation.
Note: This story was updated from an initial CHP statement to reflect Guardado’s correct age and place of residence, and that Llerenas suffered no injuries.
