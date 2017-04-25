Fresno group offers free meals for kids

The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission is looking to give out free meals to any organization with 40 or more children through its Summer Food Services program.
The group will prepared and administer breakfast, lunch and dinner meals June through August. No documentation from parents or guardians is needed. Organizations including, but not limited to, sports teams, churches and summer camps may apply if they have a group of 40 people between the ages of 1 to 18.
The program is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture and is administered by the California Department of Education. It began in 1991 and distributed to only two sites. However last year, the program managed to hand out food to 58 sites, including 39 urban and 19 rural areas.
“We are looking to increase the number of sites to provide healthy meals for more youth in our community,” said Morgan Terry, Fresno EOC Food Services Director.
For more information call Fresno EOC at 559-266-3663.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
