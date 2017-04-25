Mayor Lee Brand talks about extended service for busy FAX bus routes

At a news conference Tuesday, April 25, 2017, Fresno Mayor Lee Brand announces that FAX public bus services on the city's busiest routes will be extended until 1 a.m.
Jim Guy The Fresno Bee
An estimated 1,000 people marched from Earth Day Fresno activities at Radio Park to Blackstone Avenue Saturday calling attention to the importance of science in today's political climate.

People walk through Yosemite National Park during the March for Science in Yosemite, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Scientists and science supporters across the nation and the world are marching this Earth Day to support scientific research.

With summer around the corner, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has tool - the CalFire app - to alert you to nearby fires. The new tool puts a whole library of step-by-step checklists in the palm of the user’s hand. It allows homeowners to track their progress while creating Defensible Space, hardening their homes with fire-resistant construction, assembling an emergency supply kit and creating a family communication and evacuation plan. Users can sign up for customized alerts that will send a text or push notification to their device when CalFire is responding or assisting to a wildfire in their area.

Mayor Lee Brand announced current assistant city manager Wilma Quan-Schecter will become Fresno's next city manager effective July 10, 2017 during a news conference at City Hall on Thursday afternoon.

At a news conference Wednesday, April 19, 2017, Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer lists the four men shot and killed allegedly by gunman Kori Ali Muhammad. Carl Williams died April 13. Mark Gassett, David Jackson and Zack Randalls were gunned down in a shooting rampage Tuesday.

