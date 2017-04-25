Noon Mass today dedicated to Fresno rampage shooting victims

The noon mass Wednesday at St. John’s Cathedral will be dedicated to the memory of the victims of last week’s rampage shooting incident and their families, the Diocese of Fresno said.
Two of the three victims were clients of Catholic Charities and were shot next to or near to the agency, which is just north of downtown Fresno. Mark Gassett, 37, of Fresno, was carrying food from Catholic Charities when he was shot, and David Jackson, 58, of Fresno, was heading there with a friend when he was gunned down. The third victim on April 18, Zackary Randalls, 34, of Clovis, was sitting in a Pacific Gas & Electric pickup on a nearby street when he was fatally shot.
The suspect, Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, of Fresno, is also accused of fatally shooting security guard Carl Williams on April 13 at a central Fresno motel.
Comments