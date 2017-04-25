Local

April 25, 2017 9:19 AM

Motorcyclist killed in solo crash near Lemon Cove

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

A motorcyclist from Hungary was killed Monday when he lost control of his Harley-Davidson motorcycle in Lemon Cove and crashed into a ravine, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The 69-year-old rider, from the town of Kecskemet, was not immediately identified. The CHP said he was eastbound on Highway 198 approaching a Kaweah Lake boat ramp at a speed of about 35 m.p.h. when he drifted out of his lane. He rolled onto the right shoulder and the motorcycle struck a curb. The motorcycle ran down an embankment, hit a boulder and threw the rider over the handlebars. Both machine and rider ended up among rocks and boulders and the rider died at the scene, although a good Samaritan and emergency personnel tried to keep him alive.

The investigation continues, but the CHP said neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have played a role in the crash.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

