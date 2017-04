1:01 Downtown residents, business people reflect on deadly Fresno shooting rampage Pause

3:00 This year, the waterfalls of Yosemite are a special treat

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the nation's evolving laws on cannabis

1:59 You won't need a golden ticket to tour Grandpa's popcorn factory in Fresno

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Maybe you can give more support to those who are struggling

1:30 Students battle in 3D Derby, BattleBots and Robot C Challenge tournament of technology

1:02 Ceres High's Alondra Gonzalez talks about FFA state conference experience

0:40 Bulldogs quarterback Chason Virgil's thoughts on new coaching changes at Fresno State

1:31 Worn Poverello House warehouse leaks, in need of repairs