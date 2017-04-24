6 people evacuated from fire west of Highway 99 near Ararat Cemetery

Six people were evacuated from a homeless encampment after a brush fire started west of Highway 99 on Friday, said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Daniel Perkins.
At 5:40 p.m., debris from the side of the railroad track near Nielsen Avenue caused a brush fire that spread towards a field near Ararat Cemetery. Perkins said a wind gust of up to 15 mph, impacted the spread of the fire.
Perkins said the four to five acre fire did not threaten any structure or damage any belongings. No one was injured.
The fire was contained by approximately 5:30 p.m.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
Comments