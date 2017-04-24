Yosemite National Park to hold public comment period for Bridalveil Fall project

Yosemite National Park will hold its public comment period for the Bridalveil Fall Rehabilitation Project Environmental Assessment starting Wednesday.
Through May 26, the public has the chance to voice ideas, concerns and potential issues regarding the project.
The purpose of the project is to improve visitor services at the base of the waterfall, improve accessibility and protect natural and cultural resources. Other goals include reducing crowding on the trails and the viewing platform, as well as improving safety, interpretation and wayfinding.
Community members can share their comments on Park Planning until May 26. They can also attend the public meeting at the Valley Auditorium in Yosemite Valley from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 10.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
