Man killed in hit-and-run in southeast Fresno identified

The pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Fresno on Sunday was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as Francisco Castillo-Chairez.
Around 12:30 p.m., Castillo-Chairez and his friend were walking north on Maple Avenue, crossing Kings Canyon Road, when a white SUV ran a red light eastbound of Kings Canyon, Fresno police Lt. Rob Beckwith said.
Castillo-Chairez, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was living in Fresno, but is a resident of Mexico.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
