April 24, 2017 9:41 PM

Man killed in hit-and-run in southeast Fresno identified

By Chueyee Yang

The pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Fresno on Sunday was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as Francisco Castillo-Chairez.

Around 12:30 p.m., Castillo-Chairez and his friend were walking north on Maple Avenue, crossing Kings Canyon Road, when a white SUV ran a red light eastbound of Kings Canyon, Fresno police Lt. Rob Beckwith said.

Castillo-Chairez, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was living in Fresno, but is a resident of Mexico.

