3 men who died in Selma canal crash identified

The three Kingsburg men who died after their car overturned into a canal in Selma on Sunday were identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as Sebastian Flores, 21; Prestin Smith, 20; and Michael Torres, 25.
Four men in a gray Mazda were driving along South Del Rey Avenue where it curves into South Mill Ditch. The driver missed the curve, and the car crashed into the canal, submerging the car in water.
A passenger, Cole Contreras, 21, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with minor injuries while the other three men were pronounced dead at the scene.
California Highway Patrol said alcohol and speed were both factors in the crash.
