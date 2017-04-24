Fresno superior court gets grant to create juvenile human trafficking court

The Judicial Council of California awarded the Fresno County Superior Court a three-year, $383,651 grant to plan and implement a juvenile human trafficking court.
The grant will go towards providing restorative treatment and support services for trafficked youth who come into contact with the juvenile justice and child welfare systems.
The funding will also go towards providing a service coordinator for the court, as well as transportation and other necessities for children in recovery.
The court will begin operating in late 2017 or early 2018.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
Comments