Randalls family thanks community; requests privacy following rampage shooting death

The family of Zackary Randalls, the Pacific Gas & Electric employee killed last week in a brutal shooting rampage, thanked the community for its support Monday but requested privacy.
Randalls, 34, a husband and father of two, was gunned down April 18 while sitting in a utility truck on Van Ness Avenue during a ride-along with another PG&E employee. It was his first day in the field.
Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, was arrested less than five minutes later after police say he shot two other men, Mark Gassett and David Jackson. On April 13, Muhammad allegedly shot Carl Williams III at a Motel 6. Muhammad was charged for the Motel 6 murder and charges are pending in the April 18 shooting deaths, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
Rae Ann Priester, Randalls family spokeswoman
Family spokeswoman Rae Ann Priester said family members “appreciate the support and love we have received as we face the loss of our beloved Zack.”
She said the family and friends’ “lives were forever changed.”
The note continued:
“We are comforted by the stories of the endless ways Zack touched the lives of so many people, and we know that we do not grieve alone. Your stories and pictures of Zack on better days have helped us all.
“We are deeply appreciative of everyone who has donated to the two Go Fund Me accounts that our friends have started to honor Zack’s memory and help our children and the many ways in which people near and far are reaching out to our family to offer help, prayers and support.
“We thank everyone for understanding our need for privacy today and in the days to come. If we make plans for a public memorial we will share them. For now, please honor Zack by sharing love and kindness.”
To assist the Randalls family, gofundme accounts are set up in Zackary Randalls’ name.
