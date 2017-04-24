Merced’s first ever cannabis and hemp fair coming soon

1:01 Downtown residents, business people reflect on deadly Fresno shooting rampage Pause

0:58 Marching for science in Fresno Saturday

1:45 WWII vet shows his 'thousand dot' good luck belt

1:24 2 killed in fiery crash north of Merced

2:06 Dozens turn out for vigil, prayers for Fresno shooting victims at Catholic Charities

0:43 At least 40 vehicles crash in dense fog on Highway 198

1:50 Nandi Cain after being beaten by police officer: 'I can't sleep.'

2:04 Muslim faith leaders speak out against Fresno shooting violence that killed three

2:11 Japanese American internee describes pain of losing citizenship