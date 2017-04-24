Merced’s first ever cannabis and hemp fair coming soon

A hemp and cannabis fair is coming to Merced this weekend for the first ever time.
The Hemp and Cannabis Fair is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
The fair is an educational effort, according to director Naomi Forkash. “We have a variety of products for growing, harvesting and processing,” she said on Monday. “We’re not a licensed dispensary, so there’s no actual marijuana sales on site. There’s no on-site use, and no on-site purchasing.”
Hydroponics, pipes and anything else used to grow or consume marijuana are expected to be on sale from more than 50 vendors, Forkash said.
Guest speakers are set to talk about individual rights related to use, how to best grow plants, using pesticides that are natural and other topics, she said.
Voters approved Proposition 64 in November, making recreational use of marijuana legal for adults 21 and over. In Merced County, it passed with 51.5 percent of the vote, according to the elections department.
THC Fair has been around since August 2015, and has set up more than two dozen expos in Oregon, Washington, Alaska and California, Forkash said.
“There seems to be a real need in (Merced) for education on cannabis, and a place where people can go to feel comfortable talking about cannabis,” she said.
The city of Merced has taken steps to set up dispensaries in town, and Livingston voted to allow medical users to grow plants outdoors. While other cities, like Los Banos and Atwater, banned dispensaries and outdoor growing. Though cities have also looked at allowing commercial processing as a way to drive up tax revenue.
One of the weekend’s speakers is Susan Bouscaren, who runs Jack’s Greenhouse, a medical marijuana delivery business based in Merced.
“We’re really looking for this fair to show the public what the whole experience is about,” she said. “I’m hoping it brings us into the 21st century. We’re so far behind the rest of the state here in the Valley.”
Organizers estimate 2,500 to 3,500 visitors to stop by the fair this weekend.
Tickets are $15 and are good for both days. For more, go to www.thcfair.com.
