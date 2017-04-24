Local

April 24, 2017 3:38 PM

Man killed when loose wheel smashes into his windshield is identified

By Lewis Griswold

A Dinuba man killed in a freak accident on Highway 99 in Kern County has been identified as Francisco Diaz, 30.

The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. Friday when the left rear wheel of a 2009 Ford heading north on the highway broke off and flew across the center divide into the windshield of Diaz’s southbound 2010 Dodge. The accident happened on Highway 99 south of Lerdo Highway.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office released the name Monday.

Diaz was taken to Kern Medical Center, but the Coroner’s Office said he died shortly before 10 p.m.

The CHP said Diaz was not wearing a seat belt. The Dodge was also carrying a 9-year-old child, who suffered minor injuries and was taken to Kern Medical Center.

Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, the California Highway Patrol said.

