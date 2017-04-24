2 killed in fiery crash north of Merced

Two people were killed Monday in a crash on the northern outskirts of Merced that ended when the pickup truck in which they were traveling burst into flames, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The truck was traveling north on G Street north of Old Lake Road just before 11:30 a.m. Monday when the driver of the late 1980s model Chevrolet started to slow, according to Officer Eric Zuniga.
The driver of a Peterbilt big rig, 60-year-old Auscencio Ramirez of Le Grand, was also heading north behind the Chevrolet, according to Zuniga. Ramirez entered the southbound lane to pass the Chevrolet because it stopped or came almost to a complete stop, he said.
For unknown reasons the Chevrolet made a U-turn in front of the big rig, which was unable to stop, Zuniga said.
Ramirez pulled his big rig onto the right shoulder, but before he could get to the Chevrolet, it began to smoke, according to officers. The truck became engulfed in flames with the victims inside.
Authorities were not immediately able to identify the victims, or to even immediately say their gender or age, Zuniga said.
The big rig driver had just dropped off a load. “He is pretty shaken up,” Zuniga said. “I feel bad for him.”
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
