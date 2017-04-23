Open softball tournament raise funds for widow of rampage shooting victim

An open softball tournament in Madera on May 7 will help raise funds for Katie Randalls, widow of Zack Randalls, who was killed in a rampage shooting Tuesday near downtown Fresno.
One of the girls on the Firecrackers softball team who is directly related to Katie Randalls decided to create the event in order to help her out, said softball manager Francine Ricks. Ricks is also a PG&E employee who worked with Randalls and wanted to give her support as well.
The games will be be played at the Madera South High School softball fields. The fee per team is $200 and will allow teams to compete in three games. The age group of the softball teams include 10 and under and 10-14 years of age. Adults will be allowed to participate in mush ball. Teams must register by Monday by calling Ricks at 559-706-3302. A time schedule will be given to each team by May 4.
Various items, including cash prices, will be raffled off during the event. All funds raised through the raffles and through a featured snack bar will be donated to Katie Randalls. Ricks said organizers will accept donations such as chips, water or cash.
