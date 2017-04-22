March for Science at Yosemite National Park

People walk through Yosemite National Park during the March for Science in Yosemite, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Scientists and science supporters across the nation and the world are marching this Earth Day to support scientific research.
Andrew KuhnMerced Sun-Star
At a neglected north Fresno swimming pool, Rose Nhem of the Fresno Mosquito and Vector Control District talks of the breeding season for mosquitoes, and precautions homeowners can take, especially with the increased rain this season.