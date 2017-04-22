Annual Armenian Genocide Commemoration and flag-raising at Fresno City Hall Saturday

Members of the Armenian Youth Federation stand holding flags as they watch the Armenian Genocide Commemoration and annual flag raising ceremony held in front of Fresno City Hall for about 250 people Saturday morning, April 22, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
St. Paul Saturday Armenian School students sing during the Armenian Genocide Commemoration and annual flag raising ceremony held in front of Fresno City Hall Saturday morning, April 22, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Homenetmen Scouts including Kinar Shakarian, right, raise the flag during the Armenian Genocide Commemoration and annual flag raising ceremony held in front of Fresno City Hall Saturday morning, April 22, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
The Armenian Genocide Commemoration and annual flag raising ceremony was held in front of Fresno City Hall Saturday morning, April 22, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Sophie Nishanian, 8, holds a flag as she stands on a grassy knoll overlooking the ceremony held in front of Fresno City Hall Saturday morning, April 22, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Alina Tatesoian, 8, right, stands at attention with other Homenetman Scouts at the start of the Armenian Genocide Commemoration and annual flag raising ceremony held in front of Fresno City Hall Saturday morning, April 22, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Vatche Soghomonian leans against his bicycle as the Armenian flag waves in the breeze during the Armenian Genocide Commemoration and annual flag raising ceremony held in front of Fresno City Hall Saturday morning, April 22, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
A crowds gathers for the Armenian Genocide Commemoration and annual flag raising ceremony held in front of Fresno City Hall Saturday morning, April 22, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
About 250 people attended the Armenian Genocide Commemoration and annual flag raising ceremony held in front of Fresno City Hall Saturday morning, April 22, 2017 in Fresno, Calif. The Armenian flag will remain until Monday, according to Mark Standriff of the City of Fresno, when it will be replaced by the City of Fresno flag.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com